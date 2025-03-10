Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.