Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 800 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 102,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $132,469,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VLO opened at $127.00 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $116.84 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.