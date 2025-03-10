Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,226 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 197.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,349,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,773,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,725,000 after purchasing an additional 527,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,522,000 after purchasing an additional 252,583 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,422,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 9,754.9% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 184,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 182,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

MTB opened at $178.62 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.03 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.07 and a 200-day moving average of $191.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MTB. Citigroup downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.50 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.68.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

