Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,128 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in Halliburton by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 71,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,257,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after buying an additional 80,567 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in Halliburton by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 43,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 23.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $487,522,000 after buying an additional 3,150,986 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $25.00 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

