Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,956,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,472 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,105 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,409,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,094 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

