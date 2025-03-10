Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,956,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,472 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,105 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,409,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,094 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of GOVT opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.