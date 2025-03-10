Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 673,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,244,000 after acquiring an additional 517,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,411,000 after purchasing an additional 323,235 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,671,000 after purchasing an additional 292,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,001,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,692,000 after purchasing an additional 216,564 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

KEYS stock opened at $156.09 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

