Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $823,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $123,892,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Diageo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 393.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 56,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at $112.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.32. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $105.72 and a 52 week high of $151.76.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.