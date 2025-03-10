Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.