Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,144 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VGK stock opened at $73.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $73.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.