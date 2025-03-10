Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWD. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Woodward by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $864,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,157. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $176.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.29 and its 200 day moving average is $174.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.13 and a twelve month high of $201.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.38.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

