Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLH stock opened at $197.29 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.51 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $73,624.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,503.04. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 924 shares of company stock valued at $219,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.56.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

