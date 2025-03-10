Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 869 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Incyte by 1.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $70.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average of $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $45,051.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,754.72. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $897,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,831.23. The trade was a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,849. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

