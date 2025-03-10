Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TKO Group by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKO opened at $143.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.32 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of -341.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

In other TKO Group news, CAO Shane Kapral sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $146,765.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,816.50. This represents a 31.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $769,172.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,870.30. This trade represents a 43.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,498,297 shares of company stock valued at $387,671,461 and sold 71,457 shares valued at $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

