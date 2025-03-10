Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $1,884,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,779,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,923,000 after purchasing an additional 102,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $91.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.55. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.84 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

