Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,978 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.4 %

HST opened at $16.33 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 80.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

