Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 4965944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.34 ($0.04).

Argo Blockchain Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.39.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.