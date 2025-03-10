Argentarii LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Argentarii LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $499.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.21. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

