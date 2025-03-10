Argentarii LLC Invests $216,000 in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $254.22 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $228.59 and a one year high of $280.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.54 and its 200 day moving average is $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

