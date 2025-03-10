Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 8.9 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 103,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 36,714 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,275,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,819,000 after purchasing an additional 712,650 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 279,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 128,771 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 393.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $14.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.96.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.78). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.64 million. Analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

