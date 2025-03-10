Andrew Agg Acquires 17 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Agg bought 17 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 919 ($11.88) per share, with a total value of £156.23 ($201.95).

Andrew Agg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Andrew Agg purchased 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 981 ($12.68) per share, with a total value of £147.15 ($190.21).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Andrew Agg acquired 16 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 941 ($12.16) per share, for a total transaction of £150.56 ($194.62).

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of LON NG traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 929.80 ($12.02). The stock had a trading volume of 5,651,883 shares. The company has a market cap of £45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 645 ($8.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.81). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 957.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 981.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

