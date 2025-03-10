Andra AP fonden Sells 10,709 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,198,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,098 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 531.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,981,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,435 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,730.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,032 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5,113.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 773,215 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $12,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

