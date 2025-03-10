Andra AP fonden Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

Newmont Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,800. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

