Analysts Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target at $21.38

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several analysts have commented on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

DXC Technology stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

