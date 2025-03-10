Amundi Sells 278,598 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Amundi lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 278,598 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.32% of Workday worth $215,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,415,000 after purchasing an additional 480,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,611,000 after purchasing an additional 67,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,285,000 after purchasing an additional 76,618 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,316,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,972,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,133,000 after purchasing an additional 75,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $252.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total value of $17,246,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,729,781.44. This represents a 39.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,681.92. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,829 shares of company stock valued at $113,033,319. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Workday

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.