Amundi Has $167.15 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Amundi lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174,726 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.62% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $167,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $241.30 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $246.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $115,396.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,132.80. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,043.20. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,441 shares of company stock worth $1,547,835. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

