Amundi Acquires 321,186 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Amundi raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,186 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.93% of MongoDB worth $172,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.85, for a total value of $1,339,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,510,229.95. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,455.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,314 shares of company stock worth $12,981,833. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $350.00 price target on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $187.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.30. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.05 and a 1 year high of $387.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.