Amundi Acquires 273,486 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Amundi increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 273,486 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.45% of Public Storage worth $230,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,773,571,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,763,000 after purchasing an additional 869,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,941,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,813,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,080,000 after purchasing an additional 54,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 732.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,493 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $313.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.31 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.31 and its 200 day moving average is $324.74.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.89%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

