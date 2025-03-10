Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $75.14 on Monday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

