Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 35093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,258,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,619,000 after purchasing an additional 458,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,461,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,599,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,499,000 after acquiring an additional 80,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,807,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after purchasing an additional 159,139 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 187,652 shares in the last quarter.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
