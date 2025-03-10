Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 175441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.
AMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Amex Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Ventum Financial raised shares of Amex Exploration from a “negative” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th.
In related news, Director Victor Cantore bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$30,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 77,900 shares of company stock valued at $82,569. 18.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.
