Amandine Ferré Purchases 10,000 Shares of Canaan Inc (LON:CAN) Stock

Canaan Inc (LON:CAN – Get Free Report) insider Amandine Ferré bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £17,400 ($22,492.24).

Amandine Ferré also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Amandine Ferré purchased 25,000 shares of Canaan stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($64,632.89).

Canaan Trading Down 1.2 %

Canaan stock traded down GBX 2.03 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 172.55 ($2.23). 2,802,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,906,099. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 190.55. Canaan Inc has a 1 year low of GBX 166.40 ($2.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 299.90 ($3.88).

About Canaan

Starting its life as a French subscription-TV channel 40 years ago, CANAL+ today is a global media and entertainment company with a brand recognised worldwide amongst the Top 50 Most Valuable French Brands, globally (source: Kantar Brandz, 2023). It generates revenues in 195 countries and operates directly in 52 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the United States, with a total of approximately 9,000 employees worldwide.

