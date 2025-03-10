Altiora Financial Group LLC Has $104.77 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Altiora Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,028,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,966 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 22.8% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $104,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $33.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.