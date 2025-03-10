Altiora Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,436,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 143,040 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 565.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 152,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 129,439 shares in the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,315,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

