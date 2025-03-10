AlphaQuest LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 141.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,255 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,060,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,338,000 after buying an additional 159,069 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after buying an additional 99,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 428,669 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

REZI stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.32. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

