Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Trading Down 11.4% – Here’s What Happened

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.64. 187,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 505,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$463.46 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$60,040.00. Insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $98,860 over the last quarter. 39.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

