Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CFO Sells $402,304.96 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,652 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $402,304.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,424.80. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Akamai Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of AKAM stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,872,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,139. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.60.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Akamai Technologies
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
