Aion Trading 27.6% Higher Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $775,854.21 and approximately $785.57 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00054423 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00004668 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001205 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000020 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176,679.97 or 2.13445685 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

