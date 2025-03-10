Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $170,000 Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. M&G PLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,391.65. This trade represents a 16.58 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:AHH opened at $9.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $917.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.25%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

