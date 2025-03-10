Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 978 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 965,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,786,000 after buying an additional 367,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,452,000 after buying an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after acquiring an additional 83,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 373,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,449,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.40.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 1.9 %

Installed Building Products stock opened at $177.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $281.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.05.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

