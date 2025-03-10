Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 386.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 481,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 382,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,033,000 after buying an additional 363,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,970,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after buying an additional 190,357 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 430,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 160,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 140,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $18.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.27. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.68 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

