Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,226 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 26,420 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 52.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $565,012,000 after buying an additional 17,341,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000,392 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $145,550,000 after acquiring an additional 223,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,741,001 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,781 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,198,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,766,747 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $19,823,000 after purchasing an additional 181,155 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.70 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.73.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.03. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $975,005.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,784,877.65. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,357 shares of company stock worth $3,988,140 over the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

