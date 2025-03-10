Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in LGI Homes by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LGI Homes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $75.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.31. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.66 and a 1-year high of $125.83.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.16). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $557.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

