Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.14.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 1.1 %

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $145.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.28. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $103.42 and a 1-year high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

