Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 30,207 Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Xerox during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Xerox by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Xerox by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 48,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Xerox by 11.2% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Xerox Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of XRX opened at $6.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.66. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $18.18.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.66%.

Xerox Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.