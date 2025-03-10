AI Companions (AIC) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

AI Companions (AIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One AI Companions token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AI Companions has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. AI Companions has a market capitalization of $257.07 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of AI Companions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AI Companions alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82,384.68 or 0.99710221 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,715.67 or 0.98900525 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AI Companions Token Profile

AI Companions launched on September 8th, 2024. AI Companions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. AI Companions’ official Twitter account is @aiv_companions. AI Companions’ official website is aivcompanions.com.

AI Companions Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Companions (AIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AI Companions has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 749,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of AI Companions is 0.25616134 USD and is down -14.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $8,446,662.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aivcompanions.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Companions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Companions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Companions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AI Companions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Companions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.