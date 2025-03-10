Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Aflac comprises about 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $25,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 77,485.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 38,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AFL opened at $108.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average is $107.73. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at $23,018,701.20. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

