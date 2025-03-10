Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Hits $0.54 on Exchanges

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $86.97 million and $33.41 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80,190.13 or 1.00288588 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79,838.37 or 0.99848662 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,532,207,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,532,207,926.46027961 with 789,442,392.19426497 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.57583269 USD and is down -5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 302 active market(s) with $28,738,153.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

