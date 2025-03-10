Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Adshares has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $20.23 million and $26,668.01 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000655 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000863 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000404 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Adshares Coin Profile
Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,744,448 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.
Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.
The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”
Buying and Selling Adshares
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.