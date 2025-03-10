Adrienne Parker Buys 5,500 Shares of NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Stock

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Free Report) insider Adrienne Parker acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.81 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,449.50 ($9,778.16).

NRW Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Get NRW alerts:

NRW Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from NRW’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 23rd. NRW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

About NRW

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Civil; Mining; and Minerals, Energy & Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.