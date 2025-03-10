Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ ACHV opened at $3.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $5.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACHV shares. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Achieve Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

